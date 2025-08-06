RB Kingmaker Clinches Doha Cup At Deauville

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: RB Kingmaker (Baseq Al Khalediah) secured a well-deserved Group 1 triumph in the QREC-sponsored Gr1 PA Doha Cup (Prix Kesberoy) at Deauville yesterday, which featured a top-class Purebred Arabian card.

The experienced six-year-old powered to victory in the 2000-metre contest for 4-year-olds and up, showcasing his class in a small but select field of five.

Trained by Mme Jean-François Bernard, ridden confidently by Cristian Demuro, and racing in the colours of Mr Helal Alalawi, RB Kingmaker delivered a commanding performance to seal the title.

Following the win, Khalifa bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Board Member, presented the trophies to the winning connections.

Restrained early to let the pacemakers do their job, RB Kingmaker sat fourth. With Joe Star (Al Mourtajez) increasing the pace in front, and Al Zwair (TM Fred Texas) tracking in second for stablemate Luwsail (Al Mourtajez), RB Kingmaker settled about four to five lengths behind the leading trio, while Moshrif (Dahess) travelled at the rear.

Still going strongly down the back straight, the order remained unchanged, but RB Kingmaker crept closer and joined the leaders approaching the final bend.

In the turn for home, he travelled powerfully and swept past the fading Al Zwair to join Luwsail, who was being niggled along. Without being asked for maximum effort, RB Kingmaker quickly took the lead entering the final 400 metres and drew clear in dominant fashion to win by four lengths.

Luwsail went a clear second, while Moshrif ran on to take third.

Winning trainer Bernard said: "He is an extraordinary horse. He's so endearing, so generous. He's a fabulous horse. I want to thank Mickael Forest, who does an outstanding, precision job with his pacemaker. He set exactly the right pace at exactly the right moment."