20 Martyred, Dozens Injured As Aid Truck Overturns On Aid Seekers In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Medical sources said that 20 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured after a truck carrying aid overturned on a crowd of aid seekers in central Gaza.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), citing local sources, the incident occurred as a large number of civilians had gathered to receive humanitarian aid amid the dire crisis in the Strip caused by the ongoing siege and aggression.
The aid truck overturned after being forced by the occupation to enter through an unsafe route, WAFA added.
The number of Palestinians martyred while seeking aid reached 52 on Tuesday, with 352 injuries, bringing the total martyrdom toll among those who reached hospitals to 1,568, and the number of injuries to 11,230.
