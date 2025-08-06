Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
20 Martyred, Dozens Injured As Aid Truck Overturns On Aid Seekers In Gaza

20 Martyred, Dozens Injured As Aid Truck Overturns On Aid Seekers In Gaza


2025-08-06 04:01:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Medical sources said that 20 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured after a truck carrying aid overturned on a crowd of aid seekers in central Gaza.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), citing local sources, the incident occurred as a large number of civilians had gathered to receive humanitarian aid amid the dire crisis in the Strip caused by the ongoing siege and aggression.
The aid truck overturned after being forced by the occupation to enter through an unsafe route, WAFA added.
The number of Palestinians martyred while seeking aid reached 52 on Tuesday, with 352 injuries, bringing the total martyrdom toll among those who reached hospitals to 1,568, and the number of injuries to 11,230.

MENAFN06082025000067011011ID1109891375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search