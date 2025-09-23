Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Cleanliness Drive, Bars Use Of Her Photos In Posters
The Chief Minister, accompanied by Delhi Ministers and senior BJP leaders, participated in the "Swachhta drive" organised under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative. The event, launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, will continue until October 2.
"Cleanliness should be an everyday practice. When I came here, I saw garbage everywhere. There is littering here, and this is polluting the city. We have undertaken this cleanliness drive under the Sewa Pakhwada. Cleanliness is something we must follow daily," CM Gupta told reporters during the drive.
"Don't put up posters; this is my special appeal to political leaders. Especially, please do not use my photos in the posters. We will not tolerate any defacement of our city," she further said.
The drive also saw the participation of Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Parvesh Verma, and state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday allowed the use of loudspeakers and public address systems till midnight during Ramlila, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and other related festivities.
The relaxation, which will remain effective from September 22 to October 3, received the nod of Lt Governor V.K. Saxena following a formal request from the government.
Speaking on the decision, CM Gupta stated, "Hindu festivals used to face difficulties as Ramleela and Durga Puja celebrations cannot conclude at 10 p.m. When Dandiya can go on all night in Gujarat, then what is the fault of Delhiites? That is why we have decided that the speakers can go on till midnight."
