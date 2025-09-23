Russian Drone Drops Explosive On Civilian In Kherson Region
"Around 13:00 [September 22], Russian forces attacked Novovorontsovka with a drone. The enemy dropped an explosive device on a 52-year-old man who was in the field. He suffered a concussion, leg burns, and explosive and closed head injuries," the statement reads.Read also: Kostiantynivka targeted with FAB-250 bombs, Smerch rockets, civilian wounde
The administration noted that the victim was transported to the hospital in moderate condition.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district was injured after stepping on a Russian PFM-1 Petal mine.
Illustrative photo
