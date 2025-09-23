Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Drops Explosive On Civilian In Kherson Region

Russian Drone Drops Explosive On Civilian In Kherson Region


2025-09-23 12:05:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Around 13:00 [September 22], Russian forces attacked Novovorontsovka with a drone. The enemy dropped an explosive device on a 52-year-old man who was in the field. He suffered a concussion, leg burns, and explosive and closed head injuries," the statement reads.

Read also: Kostiantynivka targeted with FAB-250 bombs, Smerch rockets, civilian wounde

The administration noted that the victim was transported to the hospital in moderate condition.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a man in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district was injured after stepping on a Russian PFM-1 Petal mine.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN23092025000193011044ID1110097255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search