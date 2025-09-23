Even As Jimmy Kimmel Returns To The Airwaves, TV Networks Remain More Vulnerable To Political Pressure Than Ever Before

MENAFN - The Conversation) “Is there any way we can screw him?” asked President Richard M. Nixon.

“We've been trying to,” an aide replied, alluding to the White House's efforts to remove from the airwaves an ABC talk show host whose critiques of the administration had placed that“son of a b-h” on the chief executive's enemies list.

Over 50 years ago, Nixon and his team sought to use the full weight of the federal government – with calls to network executives, Federal Communications Commission complaints, IRS audits and FBI investigations – to silence“The Dick Cavett Show .”

Cavett, who seemed to personify the liberalism that Nixon despised, had drawn the president's ire by platforming anti-war activists like John Kerry and Jane Fonda , along with left-wing radicals such as Stokely Carmichael .

Nixon ultimately failed in his attempt to silence Cavett. ABC executives were committed to independent media, while the broadcasting industry as a whole had garnered the attention and trust of an enormous audience, which insulated them from political pressure.

It's a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump's second term, during which he has loudly announced his desire to rid the nation's televisions of his critics, and is making headway in doing so. In July 2025, CBS announced the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's late night show . While the network maintained this was “purely a financial decision” based on ratings , it came in the wake of Colbert mocking both the president and the network.

“I hear Kimmel is next ,” Trump crowed in the days after. Lo and behold, ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 17 over comments the comedian made about the response to the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The suspension was lifted five days later , after it generated widespread backlash and became a flash point for free speech debates in the U.S.

But why has Trump been able to shake up late-night TV in ways Nixon never could?

It's tempting to think of the network era – those decades in the 20th century when CBS, NBC and ABC dominated television – as a golden age of independent broadcasting and free expression.

However, as political historians of media , we know from our research that TV has always been a battleground of politics, business interests and broadcasting ideals.

The apparent appeasement of Trump by network executives shows just how much has changed in both the media and regulatory landscape since Nixon's time.

Television's decline

Direct pressure from the White House was the immediate catalyst for ABC's decision to briefly pull the plug on Kimmel.

Brendan Carr, the chair of the FCC, threatened ABC and its affiliates while speaking on the podcast of right-wing commentator Benny Johnson.

“These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel,” he said ,“or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Soon, Nexstar and Sinclair, which own dozens of ABC affiliates, announced that they would pull the show, forcing ABC to act.

That said, network television's fading place in the American media ecosystem probably made the call a whole lot easier.

When Nixon was trying to nix“The Dick Cavett Show,” the program averaged 5 million viewers a night. The rival“Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” regularly pulled in 11 million viewers .

Dick Cavett interviews Beatles guitarist George Harrison on 'The Dick Cavett Show,' which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1975. Bettmann/Getty Images

Yet even Cavett's relatively smaller audience is more than double what Kimmel and his colleagues in late night television can count on today.

The rise of cable loosened the networks' chokehold on TV news and entertainment in the late 20th century. The internet – followed by the advent of podcasts, streaming and social media – merely accelerated this trend.

By the 2010s, more viewers were watching clips of late night talk shows on their phones and computers than on television. Today, over 40% of people under 30 say they don't watch broadcast or cable TV.

Kimmel does have over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and millions more on social media, but ABC has struggled to monetize this following .

In short, late night is no longer the TV crown jewel it once was . As a result, it's far easier for executives to decide to cut the cord on a Kimmel or a Colbert.

Deregulation and consolidation

Broadcasting has always been a business where those at the top are swayed by the bottom line.

But back in Cavett's day, top decision-makers at the networks were still dyed-in-the-wool broadcasting executives. Leonard Goldenson, the president of ABC whom Nixon's aides hounded, had created the network from scratch and was invested in the ideals of independent media. Over at CBS, founder William S. Paley had spent decades building the network's brand and reputation and held similar beliefs. They wanted to shield the respectability of their networks, which made them more resolute when confronted with political attacks.

Now, however, the ultimate decisions about what happens at ABC and CBS are made by executives at the megacorporations that own them.

Decades of deregulation – in particular, the Telecommunications Act of 1996 , which spurred a wave of media mergers and consolidation – have allowed broadcasting today to be dominated by a handful of massive conglomerates. They own not only the networks, but also studios, cable channels and internet services.

These media giants need government approval to further expand their empires. This includes the US$8 billion merger that made Paramount Skydance the owner of CBS in summer 2025 – a deal that was approved just a week after CBS announced the cancellation of“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Disney, which owns ABC, also has major deals pending that require the government's go-ahead .

If the ultimate goal is ever-increasing profits for shareholders, getting rid of a late night show may seem like a small price to pay – especially if a particular program threatens the government's sign-off on a massive deal.

Charging 'liberal bias'

The decline of ratings and media consolidation has left television more vulnerable to attempts at political intimidation than ever before.

Trump is far from the first conservative to use the television networks as a political punching bag. His strategy of tarring national broadcasters with the brush of“liberal media bias” can be traced back to right-wing media activists who, as early as the 1940s, argued that the mainstream media shut out conservative ideas and voices.

People protest in New York City against ABC's decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel from his late night show. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Nixon, convinced that the nation's television industry was against him, brought those tactics to the White House . In public, he relied on his vice president, Spiro Agnew, to slam the networks as part of an irresponsibly hostile liberal“unelected elite” with“vast power.” In private, Nixon abused the office of the presidency to harass and intimidate broadcasting reporters, directors and executives.

These tactics largely failed. But in Nixon's wake, partisan media activists like former Fox News executive Roger Ailes and radio host Rush Limbaugh continued to popularize the idea of“liberal media bias” within the conservative movement.

Today, Trump's charges of“liberal bias” or“fake news” galvanize his supporters – and make media executives sweat – because they're a key part of modern right-wing identity.

But the president's no-holds-barred approach is unprecedented. By threatening broadcasting licenses, instigating investigations and filing lawsuits – all while declaring the mainstream media“the enemy of the people” – Trump has turned the dial up to 11.

His administration's success in temporarily getting Kimmel off the air is obviously one more chapter in an ongoing crisis for free speech . Unfortunately, given the trends in the relationship between American media and politics over the past half-century, it likely won't be the last.