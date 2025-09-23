Ahead Of Annual Exams, CEO Srinagar Calls For Planning Over Panic

Mr. Bhat interacting with students during his school tour.

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

With autumn exams approaching, the classrooms of Srinagar are in a race against the calendar. On Monday, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Bhat stepped into that race himself, spending the day visiting schools, talking to students, and urging teachers to balance speed with care as they prepare for year-end tests.

The tour began at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chanapora, where Mr. Bhat arrived with District Education Planning Officer Anjum Raja and the school principal.

Inside a bright classroom, he asked students about their progress and quizzed them on the lessons covered. The responses, he later said, showed encouraging levels of understanding.

Teachers gathered around as he reminded them to finish the syllabus on schedule and to keep classes lively.“Timely completion is important,” he said,“but students must feel confident, not burdened.”

From Chanapora, the team walked to the nearby Middle School, where Mr. Bhat directed cluster heads to keep a close watch on both academics and extracurricular activities. He told them regular monitoring would help identify gaps before exams begin.

The next stop was Higher Secondary School G.G. Mohalla in the old city. Here, Mr. Bhat focused less on exams and more on enrollment. He asked teachers to reach out to families in the surrounding neighbourhood and build trust with residents.