Kyiv's Khreshchatyk Street To Close Daily For Nationwide Minute Of Silence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Tkachenko reported this on Telegram .

"By the end of the week, we will begin closing Khreshchatyk daily at 9:00 for the nationwide minute of silence," Tkachenko said.

According to him, the instructions will be issued to the patrol police, the Center for Traffic Organization, the Department of Transport, and other units responsible for community communications.

As previously reported, since April 1, every day at 9:00, digital billboards, city lights, and information panels at metro stations in Kyiv display a visual message marking the start of the nationwide minute of silence.