403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rival African nations move forward with US-mediated peace agreement
(MENAFN) Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) have begun the process of implementing a bilateral peace agreement signed in Washington on June 27, the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday.
The first meeting of a joint oversight committee was held, bringing together representatives from both countries alongside observers from the US, Qatar, Togo (as the African Union’s facilitator), and the African Union Commission.
Longstanding tensions between the two nations stem from DR Congo’s accusations that Rwanda supports militant groups in its mineral-rich eastern region and exploits resources. Earlier this year, these tensions escalated when M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, captured key mining cities such as Goma and Bukavu, causing thousands of deaths. Rwanda denies the claims and says its troops are stationed along the border to protect against both the Congolese army and Hutu militias linked to the 1994 genocide.
The peace deal calls for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces within 90 days, the establishment of a joint security coordination body within 30 days, and a verification plan for troop withdrawal over three months.
US senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos told reporters that despite concerns about delays, progress has been substantial and on schedule since April.
On Tuesday, Rwanda’s Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved the ratification of the Washington peace agreement. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe described it as a crucial move toward restoring peace, security, and mutual trust between the two countries.
The first meeting of a joint oversight committee was held, bringing together representatives from both countries alongside observers from the US, Qatar, Togo (as the African Union’s facilitator), and the African Union Commission.
Longstanding tensions between the two nations stem from DR Congo’s accusations that Rwanda supports militant groups in its mineral-rich eastern region and exploits resources. Earlier this year, these tensions escalated when M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, captured key mining cities such as Goma and Bukavu, causing thousands of deaths. Rwanda denies the claims and says its troops are stationed along the border to protect against both the Congolese army and Hutu militias linked to the 1994 genocide.
The peace deal calls for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces within 90 days, the establishment of a joint security coordination body within 30 days, and a verification plan for troop withdrawal over three months.
US senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos told reporters that despite concerns about delays, progress has been substantial and on schedule since April.
On Tuesday, Rwanda’s Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved the ratification of the Washington peace agreement. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe described it as a crucial move toward restoring peace, security, and mutual trust between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment