Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports worldwide trade hub seeking Russia collaboration

Media reports worldwide trade hub seeking Russia collaboration


2025-08-06 03:37:52
(MENAFN) Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority is aiming to establish a formal partnership with Russia, according to RIA Novosti. Currently, Russia is partnered only with the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Port Said, but there is interest in expanding cooperation directly with the canal itself.

Osama Rabie, the chairman and managing director of the Suez Canal Authority, said on Monday that they hope to finalize such a partnership agreement with Moscow. Russia and Egypt have been collaborating on a large industrial project called ‘Sun City,’ located on a 5.25 million-square-meter site, planned to be developed over 13 years. This zone will give Russian manufacturers easier access to markets across Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key industries involved include automotive, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, mining, and nuclear technology. Egyptian officials expect the project to generate 35,000 jobs and attract roughly $4.6 billion in investments, supported by favorable tax incentives.

In May, Egypt and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to this industrial venture during a trade and cooperation commission meeting in Moscow. Egypt recently joined BRICS alongside Ethiopia, the UAE, and Indonesia, expanding the bloc that originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted BRICS as an economic force surpassing the Western-led G7 in combined GDP.

The Suez Canal remains a crucial global trade route, handling 12-15% of worldwide cargo, 30% of container traffic, 9% of seaborne oil shipments, and 8% of liquefied natural gas transport.

MENAFN06082025000045015687ID1109891285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search