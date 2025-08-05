As Gaza Starves, Israel Considers Full Takeover Amid Rising Unrest In Army, Public

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Israel is weighing an expansion of its armed presence in Gaza, despite concern by military chiefs and a majority of the country's public that the move risks jeopardising the prospect of freeing the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering whether to deploy the Israel Defense Forces into the 25% of the Palestinian territory not already under its control, according to an Israeli official briefed on the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

| Netanyahu meets security officials to finalise Gaza war strategy

Some Israeli military leaders have expressed reservations, the official said, while the plan would likely face considerable opposition from international governments fearful of the worsening humanitarian situation in the strip.

A final decision hasn't been made, the official said, and Netanyahu plans to convene his decision-making Security Cabinet some time this week to finalize a strategy.

The prime minister held a three-hour security consultation on Tuesday, during which the IDF's chief of staff“presented the options for continuing the military campaign in Gaza,” according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.“The IDF is prepared to implement any decision made by the security cabinet,” it said.

| More Israelis question morality of war in Gaza

The deliberations come with Israel under pressure both abroad and at home over its approach to the near two-year long war. Several international governments have spoken out against the spiraling humanitarian toll on Gaza's 2 million-plus population, with the United Nations warning of worsening starvation due to Israeli restrictions on food supplies and the devastation wrought by the conflict.

US President Donald Trump demurred when asked about Israel's deliberations at the White House on Tuesday, saying his focus was helping to distribute aid to Gaza.

“I know Israel is going to help us with that in terms of distribution, and also money. We also have, the Arab states are going to help us with that in terms of the money and possibly distribution. So that's what I'm focused on,” Trump told reporters at a press conference.“As far as the rest of it, I really can't say - that's going to be pretty much up to Israel.”

Israel agreed to better facilitate aid distribution in Gaza by UN-affiliated agencies and NGOs at the end of July, and on Tuesday said it would further ease commercial access to boost deliveries of food and sanitary equipment, albeit under strict security vetting.

| Israel Moves to Fire Attorney General Citing Lack of Trust

Domestically, Netanyahu has lost majority public support for a war that has exhausted military reserves and failed to free all the Hamas-held hostages, according to an Institute of National Security Studies poll published Tuesday. The Islamist group still holds 50 of those kidnapped in the October 2023 attacks that triggered the war, of whom 20 are believed to be alive.

The military's reservations on stepping up operations in Gaza, which local media including Ynet said are led by IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, has created tension in both Israel's government and the opposition.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military should implement political policies and that he will make sure“that is the case.” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a hard-liner member of Netanyahu's coalition, said on X that Zamir should be“obliged to state clearly that he will fully comply with the directives of the political echelon.”

Opposition leader Benny Gantz, a former IDF chief, called the attack on Zamir“reckless.”

So far, no date has been set for a security cabinet meeting.

Science Minister Gila Gamliel, a member of the cabinet, said the discussion had originally been set for Tuesday but has been repeatedly deferred. She said there's still time to find an alternative diplomatic solution to ceasefire talks which stalled last month.

“At these very moments there's a chance, albeit not as good as before, of success in creating a different platform through the mediators,” Gamliel told Army Radio.

Trump, whose administration is working alongside Qatar and Egypt in the negotiations, has called for Hamas - designated a terrorist organization by Washington -- to surrender and return the hostages. But the Iran-backed group has shown no sign of capitulating, demanding a full Israeli withdrawal and refusing to disarm.

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, known as COGAT, said the Tuesday move to ease the commercial passage of food and goods into Gaza was aimed at“reducing dependence on the collection of aid by the UN and international organizations.” In practice, a limited number of local merchants will be able to import the aid into Gaza and offer it on sale in local markets.

The average number of trucks collected by aid organizations has gone up from around 30 per day in mid July to 185 by August 2, COGAT said.