Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Kevin Sands, DDS Featured Among Top Cosmetic Dentists Nationwide

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As a leading cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills , Kevin Sands, DDS states that he constantly aims to provide his patients with top-tier care and beautiful, natural-looking results. Reflecting this commitment, a recent article by NewsBytes recognized Dr. Sands among the top cosmetic dentists in the United States. (1)The piece lists a number of cosmetic dentists and reconstructive surgeons who have achieved acclaim for their commitment to patient satisfaction. Additionally, the article celebrates Dr. Sands' extensive educational background and memberships with prestigious dental organizations.Dr. Sands shares that being featured in NewsBytes is an honor. He also says he will continue striving to provide each of his patients with outstanding cosmetic dental care to help them look and feel their best.(1) NewsBytes: Leading cosmetic dentists, surgeons in US for that perfect smileAbout Kevin B. Sands, DDSDr. Kevin Sands is an internationally renowned cosmetic dentist often referred to as the“Dentist to the Stars,” with a celebrity clientele that includes John Goodman and JoJo Siwa. A graduate of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Dr. Sands is a respected member of both the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). With luxurious offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai, he offers a full spectrum of advanced cosmetic and restorative dental treatments, including porcelain veneers , Invisalign, and teeth whitening. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills, facebook/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

