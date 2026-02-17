403
Syrian President Emphasizes Unity
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa described the obstacles following the entry of forces into Damascus on Dec. 08, 2024, as “significant,” underscoring that the immediate focus must be on controlling weaponry, consolidating armed groups, and protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.
“Challenges were great after entering Damascus,” al-Sharaa remarked during an open discussion at the Conference on the Unity of Islamic Discourse in Damascus. A broadcaster shared the video on YouTube late Monday.
He emphasized that the foremost task is “controlling the revolutionary street, particularly the revolutionary factions, and uniting them under one word,” with an aim to regulate arms and prioritize the creation of a cohesive national army, “away from factional language.”
The president acknowledged that these initiatives have encountered difficulties due to internal conflicts, as well as ideological rifts and divisions that have emerged over the past 14 years.
Authorities are also striving to reintegrate Syrian society and reestablish the country’s connections with its regional and international environment, which he described as “very important.”
Al-Sharaa further highlighted that officials are addressing calls for division while working to maintain “the unity of Syria and the unity of Syrian territory.” He stressed the need for the state to reclaim control over its resources and establish conditions conducive to the return of refugees, especially to areas in northeastern Syria from which they were displaced.
