403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria, Niger Strengthen Relations as Gas Pipeline Project Restarts
(MENAFN) Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Abdourahamane Tiani vowed on Monday to strengthen strategic cooperation, signaling a thaw in relations following nearly a year of diplomatic friction, highlighted by the relaunch of the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline.
After talks in Algiers, Tebboune confirmed that work on the 4,100-kilometer pipeline will resume after Ramadan. The project is expected to transport 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Nigeria, through Niger, to Algeria’s Mediterranean coast for export to Europe.
Previously stalled due to security concerns and shifting alliances in the Sahel, the pipeline is regarded as a flagship initiative for regional energy ambitions.
Tiani’s two-day visit, which began Sunday, represents a significant step toward reconciliation. Algeria and Niger restored full diplomatic ties on Feb. 12, after a rift emerged in April 2025 when Algeria shot down an armed drone near its southern border with Mali. Although the drone originated in Mali, the incident triggered a collective response from the Alliance of Sahel States, with Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso recalling their ambassadors in solidarity.
“A new page in the history of the Sahel and Africa has opened,” Tiani said at a joint press conference, describing the renewed engagement as a pragmatic measure to address growing security and economic challenges.
Beyond energy, Tiani’s delegation — which included ministers of defense, foreign affairs, and petroleum — discussed expanding cooperation in sectors such as mining and electricity.
After talks in Algiers, Tebboune confirmed that work on the 4,100-kilometer pipeline will resume after Ramadan. The project is expected to transport 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Nigeria, through Niger, to Algeria’s Mediterranean coast for export to Europe.
Previously stalled due to security concerns and shifting alliances in the Sahel, the pipeline is regarded as a flagship initiative for regional energy ambitions.
Tiani’s two-day visit, which began Sunday, represents a significant step toward reconciliation. Algeria and Niger restored full diplomatic ties on Feb. 12, after a rift emerged in April 2025 when Algeria shot down an armed drone near its southern border with Mali. Although the drone originated in Mali, the incident triggered a collective response from the Alliance of Sahel States, with Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso recalling their ambassadors in solidarity.
“A new page in the history of the Sahel and Africa has opened,” Tiani said at a joint press conference, describing the renewed engagement as a pragmatic measure to address growing security and economic challenges.
Beyond energy, Tiani’s delegation — which included ministers of defense, foreign affairs, and petroleum — discussed expanding cooperation in sectors such as mining and electricity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment