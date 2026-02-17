403
Iran’s Supreme Leader Threatens US Warships
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a stern warning on Tuesday, stating that the US warships currently stationed in the Persian Gulf “could be sunk to the bottom of the sea.”
“The strongest army in the world may receive a slap it cannot recover from,” Khamenei remarked during a gathering in Tehran, responding to US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Washington maintains the “strongest army” globally.
“They keep saying that we sent a warship toward Iran. Very well, a warship is indeed a dangerous machine, but more dangerous than a warship is the weapon that can sink it to the bottom of the sea,” he added, emphasizing Iran’s capability to counter potential threats.
These statements come in the wake of recent warnings from Trump directed at Tehran, alongside the expansion of the US military presence in the region amid escalating tensions.
Last Friday, Trump announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford, described as the world’s largest aircraft carrier, would soon be deployed to the area if negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail. “In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it,” he stated. “It’ll be leaving very soon.”
Currently, the USS Abraham Lincoln, together with a group of destroyers, remains in the Persian Gulf, having been dispatched last month in response to growing hostilities between the two nations.
Regarding ongoing nuclear talks, Khamenei cautioned that when negotiations are underway, determining the outcome in advance is “wrong and foolish.”
