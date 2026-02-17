403
Russia, US, Ukraine Hold Next Geneva Talks Behind Closed Doors
(MENAFN) The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the upcoming round of discussions involving Russia, United States, and Ukraine, scheduled for Feb. 17 in Geneva, will be held privately, with no media access.
"Media representatives are not permitted to attend the trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.
Earlier reports indicate that delegations from the three countries will meet in Geneva on Feb. 17 and 18. Since January, officials from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have already conducted two rounds of discussions in Abu Dhabi.
