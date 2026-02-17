403
Kazakhstan Set to Expand Its Rare Metals Industry
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan is set to significantly expand its rare metals industry this year, with new production lines for gallium and refined antimony slated for launch in 2026, Industry and Construction Minister Ersayin Nagaspayev announced Tuesday.
Addressing a government meeting, Nagaspayev revealed that gallium output will be secured through an offtake agreement between Eurasian Resources Group and Mitsubishi Corporation — a deal inked during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Japan last December.
Under the terms of the contract, the two parties committed to procuring an average of 15 tons of gallium annually over several years beginning in 2026, according to media.
Nagaspayev framed the rare metals sector's development as a pivotal lever for broadening Kazakhstan's economic base and cultivating next-generation industries, moving the resource-rich nation beyond its traditional reliance on conventional commodities.
"Currently, domestic products are export-oriented and used by leading global manufacturers of aviation and marine equipment, aircraft engines, electronics and electric vehicles," he said.
The minister further noted that Kazakhstan's rare metals output extends into clean energy applications, with materials such as technical selenium and high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate already serving the alternative energy sector — underscoring the country's growing strategic relevance in global supply chains for critical minerals.
