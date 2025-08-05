Securities And Exchange Commission Division Of Corporation Finance Issues Staff Statement On Certain Liquid Staking Activities
Liquid staking refers to the process of staking crypto assets through a software protocol or service provider and receiving a“liquid staking receipt token” to evidence the staker's ownership of the staked crypto assets and any rewards that accrue to them. The statement clarifies the division's view that, depending on the facts and circumstances, the liquid staking activities covered in the statement do not involve the offer and sale of securities within the meaning of Section 2(a)(1) of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
“Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities,” Chairman Paul S. Atkins said.“Today's staff statement on liquid staking is a significant step forward in clarifying the staff's view about crypto asset activities that do not fall within the SEC's jurisdiction. I am pleased that the SEC's Project Crypto initiative is already producing results for the American people.”
SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment