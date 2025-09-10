Nicholas John Wheeler The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science and International Studies and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at BASIC, University of Birmingham Profile Articles Activity

Nicholas J. Wheeler is Professor of International Relations at the University of Birmingham and a Non-Resident Senior Fellow at BASIC.

His publications include: Trusting Enemies: Interpersonal Relationships in International Conflict (2018); (with Ken Booth) The Security Dilemma: Fear, Cooperation, and Trust in World Politics (2008) and Saving Strangers: Humanitarian Intervention in International Society (2000). He is co-editor with Professors Christian Reus-Smit and Evelyn Goh of the Cambridge Series in International Relations, Associate Editor of the Journal of Trust Research, and a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences. He is the academic lead of the BASIC-ICCS Programme on Nuclear Responsibilities.

–present Professor of International Relations Director of the The Institute for Conflict, Cooperation and Security, University of Birmingham

Experience