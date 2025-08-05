Idaho Department Of Education Purchases Hand2mind Word Work Sets To Support 1,000 K-3 Educators

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed with early literacy educators in mind,Advancing Phonics Word Work Sets include everything needed for explicit, systematic phonics instruction. With ready-to-use materials including magnetic trays, organized tiles, and write-on/ wipe-off mats, teachers can keep instruction running smoothly and support a wide range of early literacy skills like sound matching and word building.

SMART 2.0 is a multi-year cohort initiative designed to equip K–3 educators with the training, tools, and coaching needed to improve reading outcomes across Idaho. The program emphasizes instruction grounded in the Science of Reading, supports the implementation of evidence-based practices, and provides ongoing coaching. The newly acquired hand2mind Advancing Phonics Word Work Sets will play a vital role in advancing SMART 2.0's core goals by:

Providing hands-on, pre-made materials that reduce teacher prep time

Supplying tangible resources that help bring coaching and professional development into classroom application

Supporting small-group, explicit phonics instruction designed by early literacy experts that make it easier for teachers to implement science of reading-aligned practice daily

Offering opportunities for students to build, blend, and segment words as part of regular instruction

"We're honored to support Idaho's SMART 2.0 initiative with resources that help bring the science of reading to life in the classroom," said Anella Wetter, Vice President of Sales at hand2mind . "These ready-to-use Word Work Sets reduce prep time for teachers and make it easier to implement research-based strategies, turning theory into hands-on literacy learning."

To learn more about hand2mind's Word Work Sets, visit hand2mind/word-work-sets.

