Russian Influencers Arrested For Filming A Rap Video Near Burning Oil Depot Hit By Ukrainian Drone

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two Russian influencers have been arrested for filming a video near a burning oil depot in Sochi shortly after it was struck by a Ukrainian drone, a move that has sparked widespread criticism across the country for its insensitivity during a time of war.

Identified as 21-year-old Dasha Vladimirovna Loskutova and 19-year-old Karina Evgenyevna Oshurkova, the TikTokers were seen in the now-viral clip casually posing and lip-syncing to a rap track with massive plumes of black smoke rising in the background. The video was reportedly shot just hours after a Ukrainian drone targeted the oil depot located in Russia's Krasnodar region.

| 'Can't force countries to choose...': Russia slams Trump's threat against India

According to The Daily Mai , the oil facility is linked to the state-run energy giant Rosneft, which plays a key role in fuelling Russian military operations.

Authorities slam video as 'dangerous and disrespectful'

Following the release of the video, Russian authorities condemned the act, calling it a reckless and inappropriate stunt carried out in the midst of a national security emergency.

Yekaterina Mizulina, head of Russia's Safe Internet League and a vocal advocate of digital morality in the country, expressed alarm.“Young people are filming content against the backdrop of drones flying into Sochi at night... I wonder what's wrong with the instinct for self-preservation? Don't they understand that this is simply dangerous?” she said in a statement.

| Russia exits nuclear treaty with US: Who's threatened? All you need to know

Soon after the video gained attention online, Russian law enforcement, including local police and the national guard, launched a search operation to identify and locate the individuals. The influencers were eventually traced and detained near the site of the drone strike.

“We sincerely apologise”: Influencers' issue statement in court

The two women, along with an unidentified man who was also part of the video, were brought before a Russian court, where they expressed regret for their actions.

“We sincerely apologise for filming the video against the backdrop of a fire and posting it on a social network. We did not post the video to insult or offend anyone,” their statement read, as reported by The Sun.“We pledge not to make such mistakes again. We are ready to be punished under Russian law.”

| Zelensky claims Pakistani, Chinese and other mercenaries are fighting for Russia

Russian officials have been tightening control over online content, especially in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, cracking down on any material perceived as glorifying attacks on Russian soil or undermining the state's narrative.

Content creation under scrutiny amid war

This incident comes amid increasing state surveillance over what is shared on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Telegram. Russian creators now face stricter penalties for posting content deemed offensive, provocative, or disloyal, especially if it relates to the ongoing war with Ukraine.