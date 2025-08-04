Shibu Soren's Life In Pictures: Tribal Icon's Legacy Of Struggles And Controversies

Shibu Soren, Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister, Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), died on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 81.

The death of Shibu Soren, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, marks the end of a political era that saw tribal movement rise to national prominence.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand), Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and patriarch of JMM, is one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

According to Soren's family, his early life was marked by personal tragedy and deep socio-economic struggles.

Soren was 15 years old when his father, Shobaran Soren, was allegedly killed by moneylenders in Lukaiyatand forest, some 16 km from Gola block headquarters on November 27, 1957. This left a deep impact on him and became a catalyst for his future political activism.

In 1973, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with Bengali Marxist trade unionist AK Roy and Kurmi-Mahto leader Binod Bihari Mahto during a public meeting at Golf Ground Dhanbad.

The JMM soon became the primary political voice for the demand for a separate tribal state and got support across the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions. Soren's grassroots mobilisation against feudal exploitation is said to have shaped him into a tribal icon.

After decades of agitation, steered by him and others, the demand for a separate state was finally fulfilled with the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000.

He was elected several times to the Lower House from Dumka – the eighth time between May 2014-2019 as member of the 16th Lok Sabha. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020.

As a key figure in the UPA government, he served as Union Coal Minister from May 23 to July 24, 2004; November 27, 2004 to March 2, 2005; and January 29 to November 2006.

He served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times - in March 2005 (for just 10 days from March 2 to March 11), August 27, 2008 to January 12, 2009, and from December 30, 2009 to May 31, 2010.

In June 2007, Soren survived an assassination attempt when bombs were hurled at his convoy near Dumaria village in Deoghar district while he was being escorted to jail in Dumka, after appearing in a court in Giridih, underlining the high stakes and volatile environment surrounding his political life.

Shibu Soren's personal life has also been closely tied to his political narrative.

He is survived by wife Roopi Soren, three sons and daughter Anjani, who is the party's Odisha unit head.

The other son Hemant Soren, has carried forward the family's political legacy and currently serves as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, having held the position across multiple terms.