Serbian President Anticipates Meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) Serbian Head of State Aleksandar Vucic has expressed anticipation for a possible encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming journey to China in early September.
Both heads of state are expected to participate in remembrance events organized by President Xi Jinping.
These commemorations will honor the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, scheduled for September 3.
“From September 1 to 6, I will be in China. They told me that Putin will probably be there, and that maybe I’ll meet with him,” Vucic remarked during a visit to the village of Banstol on Sunday, as cited by Serbian publication Tanjug.
He further mentioned that he had received an invitation to remain in Beijing for an additional diplomatic function taking place later that week.
“I hear that maybe (US President Donald) Trump will come, I’m not sure,” he noted.
“They announced to me that there will be a dinner on the 5th in particular, and the 3rd is for Xi Jinping, where everyone will be. They told me that some of the great world leaders will be celebrating the 5th in China, so they asked me to stay.”
Earlier in May, Vucic traveled to Moscow to participate in Victory Day ceremonies, despite experiencing a medical issue that had caused him to abbreviate a visit to the United States and cancel a scheduled meeting with Trump in Florida.
During that trip, he was accompanied by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who also attended despite objections from Brussels.
While in Russia, Vucic met with Putin and reiterated Serbia’s dedication to enduring collaboration in the field of energy with Russia.
