403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian security member gets killed, others harmed due to violation of truce by Druze
(MENAFN) A member of Syria’s security forces was killed and several others wounded after armed groups led by Druze figure Hikmet al-Hajri breached a ceasefire in the southern province of Suwayda, according to local reports.
Outlawed factions reportedly loyal to al-Hajri launched an attack on the village of Tal Hadid in rural Suwayda, using heavy and medium-caliber weapons along with mortar fire, state media said.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that armed elements violated the ceasefire agreement, resulting in casualties among security personnel, though it did not specify the exact number of injured.
In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its dedication to reinforcing the ceasefire and restoring order in the province. It condemned the actions of armed groups, accusing them of stirring unrest for personal gain and using ceasefire violations to mask abuses such as theft of aid and unlawful detentions.
“Rebel gangs, meanwhile, continue to attempt to drag the province into tension and chaos, driven by personal motives on the part of their leaders, through the theft of relief aid and internal fighting. These groups also use breaches of truce agreements to cover up their abusive practices, including unlawful arrests inside the city,” the ministry said.
Security sources indicated that government forces had regained control of areas temporarily seized by al-Hajri’s loyalists in Tal Hadid, Rimat Hazem, and Walgha. Internal security units have reportedly stabilized the situation and ceased active clashes in an effort to preserve the ceasefire.
Outlawed factions reportedly loyal to al-Hajri launched an attack on the village of Tal Hadid in rural Suwayda, using heavy and medium-caliber weapons along with mortar fire, state media said.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that armed elements violated the ceasefire agreement, resulting in casualties among security personnel, though it did not specify the exact number of injured.
In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its dedication to reinforcing the ceasefire and restoring order in the province. It condemned the actions of armed groups, accusing them of stirring unrest for personal gain and using ceasefire violations to mask abuses such as theft of aid and unlawful detentions.
“Rebel gangs, meanwhile, continue to attempt to drag the province into tension and chaos, driven by personal motives on the part of their leaders, through the theft of relief aid and internal fighting. These groups also use breaches of truce agreements to cover up their abusive practices, including unlawful arrests inside the city,” the ministry said.
Security sources indicated that government forces had regained control of areas temporarily seized by al-Hajri’s loyalists in Tal Hadid, Rimat Hazem, and Walgha. Internal security units have reportedly stabilized the situation and ceased active clashes in an effort to preserve the ceasefire.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment