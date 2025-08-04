403
Athens Mayor Responds to Israeli Envoy’s Graffiti Complaints
(MENAFN) The mayor of Athens firmly told the Israeli envoy on Sunday, “We don’t need lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians,” after accusations that city officials had not addressed “antisemitic graffiti” in the Greek capital.
Emphasizing that Athens, as the capital of a democratic nation, fully honors its guests and upholds the right to free speech for its residents, Haris Dukas declared, “As the city's municipal authority, we have demonstrated our active opposition to violence and racism and we do not accept lessons in democracy from those who kill civilians and children in food lines, from those who lead dozens of people to death in Gaza every day, from bombs, hunger and thirst.”
Dukas criticized the ambassador, stating, “It is appalling that Mr. Ambassador (Noam Katz) focuses only on graffiti, which is apparently being erased, while an unprecedented genocide is being carried out in Gaza.”
In an interview with a Greek newspaper, Katz expressed that antisemitic graffiti caused discomfort among Israeli visitors and accused local authorities of neglecting the issue.
Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the number of Palestinians who have died from starvation, due to the Israeli blockade, has reached 175, including 93 children, since the start of Israel’s campaign in October 2023.
The Israeli military, rejecting global demands for a ceasefire, has maintained a harsh assault on Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 60,800 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.
In November of last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
