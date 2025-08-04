403
Brazil’s President Accuses US of “Helping Stage Coup”
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has charged the United States with having “helped stage a coup” in Brazil and strongly criticized what he described as Washington’s effort to apply political pressure aimed at enforcing economic sanctions on his nation.
Addressing a Workers’ Party gathering in Brasília on Sunday, Lula cautioned that Brazil would not tolerate unfair treatment and is prepared to defend its interests on the international stage.
“Trying to use a political issue to economically sanction us is unacceptable,” Lula stated, referring to recent US warnings about imposing a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports.
“I won’t forget that they have already helped stage a coup here,” Lula remarked, although he did not specify whether he was alluding to the 1964 Operation Brother Sam, the 2016 impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, or the recent effort by ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to overturn the 2022 election outcomes.
US President Donald Trump connected the tariff threat to what he called a “witch hunt” against the “highly respected” Bolsonaro, who faces accusations of attempting a coup to remain in power.
Additionally, Washington has enforced sanctions against Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is leading an investigation into the alleged conspiracy.
Lula emphasized that Brazil no longer relies economically on the United States, highlighting broader global trade relationships and stronger internal economic foundations.
He also reiterated his advocacy for an alternative to the US dollar in international trade.
“They want to end multilateralism… They want to go back to country-to-country deals where the big dominate the small,” Lula explained.
“In other words, a small country negotiating with the United States is like a factory worker with 80,000 coworkers negotiating alone with the boss. The agreement is lopsided; you won’t gain anything.”
