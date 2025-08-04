Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Officials state Ukrainian assault murders woman near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

2025-08-04 04:07:30
(MENAFN) A woman was tragically burned alive in her car during a Ukrainian drone and artillery attack near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), regional officials and plant representatives in Energodar reported.

The ZNPP has been under Russian control since March 2022, shortly after local residents voted in a referendum to join Russia. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has maintained a monitoring presence at the site since that time.

The strike took place Saturday morning at an auxiliary facility in Energodar’s industrial zone, approximately 1,200 meters from the plant’s perimeter. The plant operator confirmed that the fire engulfed a civilian vehicle unrelated to plant operations, resulting in the woman’s death. Officials emphasized that the nuclear reactors themselves were not endangered.

Firefighters responding to the blaze were also targeted by a Ukrainian drone, though no casualties occurred among emergency personnel. Energodar’s mayor, Maksim Pukhov, urged residents to stay away from the area due to a high risk of further attacks, noting that Ukrainian UAV activity is seriously hindering rescue and investigation efforts.

The IAEA monitoring team reported hearing explosions and observing smoke near the auxiliary site. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that any military activity near nuclear facilities poses significant safety risks and called for utmost restraint.

The ZNPP has been repeatedly struck by drone and artillery attacks over recent years. Russian officials accuse Kiev of “nuclear terrorism” and warn that continued assaults could lead to a catastrophic nuclear incident. Previous attacks have hit areas close to the reactor containment domes and the plant’s training center.

