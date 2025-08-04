403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GOP congresswoman claims aiding Kiev is ‘betrayal to majority of Americans’
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has strongly criticized continued American funding for Ukraine, calling it a “complete betrayal” of the American public. The Georgia Republican warned that lawmakers who support such aid risk alienating their voter base.
Her remarks followed the introduction of a bill by U.S. senators proposing $54.6 billion in aid for Ukraine over the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. President Donald Trump, now back in office, has repeatedly opposed additional assistance to Kiev, urging European countries to bear the financial burden instead.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Greene stated, “Funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans,” adding that voters in the 2024 election chose to end U.S. involvement in foreign wars.
She argued that American taxpayers do not want their money spent on a distant conflict with no direct impact on their lives and warned that Republicans backing such policies could permanently lose support from younger voters. According to Greene, many Americans under 50 increasingly feel unrepresented by either political party, especially as taxpayer-funded initiatives have made life more expensive and the future more uncertain.
The Trump administration has voiced concerns about potential misuse of U.S. funds sent to Ukraine. Trump has claimed that billions in aid under the Biden administration may have been embezzled. Former adviser Steve Cortes has echoed that concern, labeling Ukraine’s government corrupt and unreliable, particularly in light of recent crackdowns on anti-corruption agencies.
Greene has previously called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky a “dictator,” accusing him of stifling peace efforts and calling for his removal. Meanwhile, Russia maintains that Western military and financial support for Ukraine only intensifies the conflict and prolongs the bloodshed.
Her remarks followed the introduction of a bill by U.S. senators proposing $54.6 billion in aid for Ukraine over the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years. President Donald Trump, now back in office, has repeatedly opposed additional assistance to Kiev, urging European countries to bear the financial burden instead.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Greene stated, “Funding, fueling, and ultimately fighting Russia in Ukraine would be a complete betrayal to the majority of Americans,” adding that voters in the 2024 election chose to end U.S. involvement in foreign wars.
She argued that American taxpayers do not want their money spent on a distant conflict with no direct impact on their lives and warned that Republicans backing such policies could permanently lose support from younger voters. According to Greene, many Americans under 50 increasingly feel unrepresented by either political party, especially as taxpayer-funded initiatives have made life more expensive and the future more uncertain.
The Trump administration has voiced concerns about potential misuse of U.S. funds sent to Ukraine. Trump has claimed that billions in aid under the Biden administration may have been embezzled. Former adviser Steve Cortes has echoed that concern, labeling Ukraine’s government corrupt and unreliable, particularly in light of recent crackdowns on anti-corruption agencies.
Greene has previously called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky a “dictator,” accusing him of stifling peace efforts and calling for his removal. Meanwhile, Russia maintains that Western military and financial support for Ukraine only intensifies the conflict and prolongs the bloodshed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment