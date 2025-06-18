Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2025-06-18 12:08:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Announces that it is attending and presenting at the 2nd Asia Pacific Conference on Point of Care Testing for Infectious Diseases, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from June 19 to 21. At POC 2025, Microbix will be presenting a poster of results about the global utility of its quality assessment products for supporting point-of-care testing around the world. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.30.

