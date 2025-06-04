Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation


2025-06-04 02:28:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Brookfield Corporation : Has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 42 for the five years commencing July 1, 2025 and ending June 30, 2030. Brookfield Corporation shares T are trading down $0.12 at $79.08.

MENAFN04062025000212011056ID1109634165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search