USD/CAD Today 14/05: Rejection At 200-Day EMA (Video)
- The US dollar initially rallied during the trading session on Tuesday, only to turn around and show signs of weakness. That being said, the market has seen the 200 day EMA offer a little bit of a barrier, which is not a huge surprise. I also recognize that we have a scenario where if we turn around and break above these two moving averages, I think the dollar goes looking at the 1.42 level, an area that would be significant resistance as it was significant support in the past.
The oil market does not have the effect it used to because quite frankly, the Americans are basically energy independent at this point. Although you can make an argument for heavy crude is a little bit of an outlier, as most of that in North America comes from Alberta as well as Alaska. But right now, we have a scenario where I think we're trying to find our footing.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA bounce from here is a buying signal. I think this is a buy on the dip market still. When you look at the longer term chart, you can see exactly what's going on. We are testing the top of this range. And I think that market memory still comes into the picture to cause a bit of support.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions ? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Plutus Launches PLUS More On Base: A New Era Of Tokenised Loyalty Rewards
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
CommentsNo comment