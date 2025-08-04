ENG Vs IND, 5Th Test: 5 Talking Points From India's Outing On Day 4 Of The Oval Decider

India fought hard with the ball on Day 4 of the Oval Test, showing resilience despite a few setbacks. As the game heads into the final day, momentum hangs in the balance, setting the stage for a tense and thrilling finish.

The penultimate day of the Oval Decider between England and India was quite thrilling as there was a change of momentum before the bad light called for early stumps in London on Sunday, August 3.

At the end of early stumps due to bad light and a wet outfield caused by a shower, England posted a total of 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting 2 and 0, respectively, and needed 35 runs to win the decider, while India required four wickets to pull off thrilling victory and level the five-match series 2-2, setting up a tense final day at The Oval.

On that note, let's take a look at key takeaways from India's outing on the penultimate day of the series finale:

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj managed to put England a little on the back foot by dismissing Ben Duckett (54) and Ollie Pope (27) and reducing the hosts to 102/3 in their 374-run chase. However, things began to slip away from India when Harry Brook joined Joe Root at the crease to carry on England's run chase. Brook and Root frustrated the Indian bowlers with their solid and momentum–changing partnership.

Harry Brook completed his quick century, while Joe Root was nearing his century when they formed a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket, which completely tilted the momentum towards England and put India under pressure. Their partnership came after Brook's dismissal for 111 off 83 balls at 301/4.

As Team India was under pressure after Harry Brook and Joe Root began to forge a solid partnership, which was tilting the momentum towards England's favour, the visitors missed a big opportunity to halt the partnership, thanks to a fielding blunder by Mohammed Siraj. Brook was at his attacking best and taking every bowler to the cleaners.

In the 35th over, there would have been a big through for India when Harry Brook attempted for a six off Prasidh Krishna's delivery towards long leg. Siraj, who was positioned at the long leg, managed to take a catch. However, there was a blunder. After taking the catch, Siraj stepped on the boundary, giving a lifeline and a six to Brook.

Joe Root was at his rhythmically best as he continued his run-scoring spree in the ongoing Test series. Root was batting on 99 when he tucked the ball towards long leg off Akash Deep for two quick runs to complete his third century of the series and 39th Test century, and paid heartfelt tribute to Graham Thorpe, former England batter and assistant coach, who reportedly took his own life after a long battle with mental health.

Root was seen as a serious threat to India, as he was in a good rhythm and would have single-handedly taken England through the finishing line. However, England's talismanic batter's stay at the crease was ended by Prasidh Krishna at 337/6 and walked back to the pavilion after scoring 105 off 152 balls.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the strongest pillars for Team India in defending India's lead of 373 runs backline tirelessly across long spells. The duo was not willing to give up as they battled tired legs and aching bodies to keep India's hopes of pulling off a victory and a series draw at the Oval.

Defending just 57 runs and needing six wickets to win the Oval Decider in the final session of the penultimate day, Siraj and Prasidh rotated each other through the attack, combined to bowl 48.2 overs, and accounted for four of England's six wickets. Their late breakthrough, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell, revived India's hopes of winning the series finale.

Team India's fightback, led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, came to an abrupt halt after the bad light and heavy showers at the Oval called for early stumps on Day 4 of the series decider. When England needed 35 runs and India required 4 wickets to win the Oval Decider, the umpires decided to take the players off the field due to bad light and dark clouds over the Oval Stadium.

However, the umpire's decision to call for early stumps sparked debate, with former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Stuart Broad criticising the decision, as there were 42 minutes left before the cut-off time to resume the final session. Hussain was sympathetic with the spectators who paid to watch the match and deserved to see a full day's play,