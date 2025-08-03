Honeydew And Goat Cheese Level-Up These Chicken Wraps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Washington Post

Like many busy home cooks, I lean on the same core grocery list each week. With life's dizzying pace, it's unrealistic to constantly reinvent the home menu. But I manage to stay out of a rut by applying a simple principle to everyday meals and snacks: add one unexpected element.

Often, that's all that it takes to keep things fresh and interesting. I'll add a few mint leaves to the usual lettuce and tomato on a sandwich, sprinkle toasted sunflower seeds on a spread of hummus, toss a handful of blueberries into a basic green salad - you get the idea.

This recipe started accordingly, as a basic wrap with chicken simply seasoned with salt, pepper and lemon juice and a handful of mixed greens. The unexpected element - juicy slices of honeydew melon. But the sandwich evolved from there to ultimately have multiple intriguing layers. (Sometimes I can't stop at just one.)

The sweet melon begged for a creamy counterpoint, so I added a schmear of fresh goat cheese stirred with a touch of honey, some lemon zest and enough milk to render it smooth and spreadable. Then, I elevated the greens with a few basil leaves, adding a floral, summery essence.

The resulting sandwich is not much more of a lift than a run-of-the-mill chicken wrap, but with layers of exciting flavors it's infinitely more crave-worthy.

Cutting peel off of the honeydew for the chicken wraps. (Photo by Justin Tsucalas/The Washington Post)

Servings: 4 (makes 4 wraps)

Total time: 15 mins

Elevate chicken wraps to something memorable with creamy goat cheese, juicy honeydew melon and fragrant basil for a low-lift weeknight summer meal.

Storage: The chicken and goat cheese spread can be prepared and refrigerated separately for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to about 1/2-inch thick, patted dry

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

4 ounces fresh goat cheese (chèvre), softened

1 tablespoon milk (any fat level), plus more as needed

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from the same lemon)

Four (8- to 10-inch) whole-wheat tortillas

1 cup (5 ounces) thinly sliced 2-by-1-inch pieces honeydew melon

8 to 12 leaves fresh basil

2 cups (2 ounces) mixed greens, such as spring mix

Directions

Rub or brush 1 teaspoon of the oil over the chicken until coated, then sprinkle both sides with the pepper and salt.

In a large (12-inch) skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken, reduce the heat to medium, and cook until the chicken is nicely browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. (It will be too thin to check with an instant-read thermometer.) Transfer to a cutting board, let rest for 5 minutes, then slice into 1/2-inch-wide strips. (To cook the chicken on a grill, see Variations.)

In a small bowl, use a fork to mash the goat cheese with the milk, honey and lemon zest until creamy and spreadable, adding more milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, as needed. Drizzle the lemon juice over the sliced chicken.

To make the wraps, spread about 2 tablespoons of the goat cheese mixture in the center of each tortilla. Top each with 1/4 cup of the melon slices, followed by about one-quarter of the chicken. Top with 2 to 3 basil leaves, then 1/2 cup of the greens. Drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon of the remaining olive oil, then fold the wraps up burrito-style and serve.

Substitutions

Boneless, skinless chicken breast >> boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cooked or rotisserie chicken, boneless pork loin or extra-firm tofu.

Honey >> maple syrup or agave.

Whole-wheat tortillas >> flour tortillas or lavash.

Gluten-free? >> Use gluten-free tortillas or wraps.

Honeydew melon >> cantaloupe, other kinds of melon, peaches or nectarines.

Basil >> parsley or mint.

Vegan? >> Use tofu in place of chicken; nondairy goat cheese and milk instead of regular; and maple syrup or agave instead of honey.

Variations

To grill the chicken, prepare the grill for direct heat. If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it, and when the coals are white-gray with ash, pour them onto the charcoal grate, adding more charcoal, if necessary. Put the lid on the grill, making sure the vents are fully open.

When all of the coals are gray and hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be at medium-high heat. (Use a grill thermometer, or test the heat by holding your hand, palm down, about 4 inches from the grate, making sure that nothing flammable, such as clothing, is near the heat. If you can hold it there for about 4 seconds, the heat should be at medium, or about 450 degrees. Pull your hand away from the heat before it gets painful.)

Make sure the cooking grates are clean, then use tongs to dip a folded paper towel in the cooking oil and lightly apply a thin layer of oil all over the grill grates.

Add the chicken, reduce the heat to medium and cook until the chicken is nicely browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. (It will be too thin to check with an instant-read thermometer.) Transfer to a cutting board, let rest for 5 minutes, then slice 1/2-inch thick.

Nutritional Facts per wrap, using 8-inch tortillas | Calories 386, Fat 17 g, Saturated Fat 6 g, Carbohydrates 28 g, Sodium 571 mg, Cholesterol 65 mg, Protein 34 g, Fiber 4 g, Sugar 7 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.