Journalist Sneha Barve Gets Fresh Death Threats, CPJ Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Act Against Accused
The threats were reportedly issued on July 24.
Now, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate action to protect the journalist .
“It is outrageous that journalist Sneha Barve, who was nearly killed for exposing wrongdoing, has been threatened once again, while the main suspect in her assault walks free,” said Kunāl Majumder, CPJ's India representative, reported CPJ.
“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must urgently guarantee Sneha Barve's safety to send a clear message that attacks on the press will not be tolerated and ensure those responsible are swiftly prosecuted,” Majumder also said.
According to CPJ report, Prashant Pandurang Morde – an accused in the assault case, accosted Barve outside her office in Manchar, Pune district and threatened her, saying:“This time, we should finish the matter for good.”
On July 18, Prashant Morde - son of key accused Pandurang Sakharam Morde, went to the office of Barve's father and threatened to harm the entire family, the journalist told CPJ.
Barve is the founder of YouTube-based news channel 'Samarth Bharat Pariwar'.
On July 4, she was attacked by a group of men while she was reporting on alleged illegal construction on disputed land in Manchar.
The incident was caught on camera. Its viral video sparked outrage among the people.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) had taken suo motu cognisance of the shocking incident.
NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar strongly condemned the attack and directed the concerned police officials to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.
She had also instructed authorities to ensure that the main accused is arrested and that the survivor is provided with appropriate medical and psychological assistance.
