Iran And Pakistan To Establish Joint Border Gate

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Pakistan have agreed to establish a joint border gate to facilitate trade and enhance bilateral cooperation, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran and Director General of the Customs Administration, Foroud Asgari, told local media, Trend reports.

According to Asgari, an official agreement on the initiative was signed today between the two countries.

He noted that, under the agreement, customs inspections at the joint border will be carried out in a coordinated manner, and customs declaration data will be exchanged digitally. This is expected to accelerate cargo processing and improve efficiency.

Asgari added that the joint border gate will simplify the movement of passengers and vehicles, promote greater transparency in trade operations, and strengthen international cooperation in the fight against smuggling.

It is worth noting that on August 3, Iran and Pakistan signed 12 cooperation documents in Islamabad across various sectors, including tourism, agriculture, justice and legal affairs, industry, science and technology, transit and freight transport, cultural heritage, and trade.