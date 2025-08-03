Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Jumps To 60,839 Injured 149,588

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Medical sources in Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 60,839 - most of them women and children - since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023.

The same sources reported that the number of injured has climbed to 149,588 since the beginning of the assault, while many victims remain trapped under the rubble, unreachable by ambulance and civil defense teams.



Hospitals in Gaza received 119 martyrs and 866 wounded in the past 24 hours alone. Since March 18 - when Israel broke the ceasefire agreement - the toll has reached 9,350 killed and 37,547 injured.

The sources added that in the last 24 hours, 65 Palestinians were martyred and 511 injured while trying to obtain humanitarian aid. This brings the total number of people killed while seeking food and assistance to 1,487, with 10,057 others injured.

Israeli entity resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month ceasefire, targeting various areas across the Strip, which continues to face an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.