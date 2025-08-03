Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Jumps To 60,839 Injured 149,588
Gaza: Medical sources in Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 60,839 - most of them women and children - since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023.
The same sources reported that the number of injured has climbed to 149,588 since the beginning of the assault, while many victims remain trapped under the rubble, unreachable by ambulance and civil defense teams.Read Also
-
Six Palestinians die of hunger in Gaza in last 24 hours
Canada confirms ban on export military equipment to Israel used in war on Gaza
Gaza famine sparked by Israeli bid to replace UN aid system, UNRWA warns
Hospitals in Gaza received 119 martyrs and 866 wounded in the past 24 hours alone. Since March 18 - when Israel broke the ceasefire agreement - the toll has reached 9,350 killed and 37,547 injured.
The sources added that in the last 24 hours, 65 Palestinians were martyred and 511 injured while trying to obtain humanitarian aid. This brings the total number of people killed while seeking food and assistance to 1,487, with 10,057 others injured.
Israeli entity resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month ceasefire, targeting various areas across the Strip, which continues to face an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment