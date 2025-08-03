'Heart Of The World': Dubai Welcomes 9.88 Million Visitors In H1 2025, Sheikh Hamdan Says
Dubai is making significant progress toward its ambition of ranking among the world's top three tourism destinations, announcing that it welcomed 9.88 million international visitors between January and June.
According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this figure marks a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Officials credited the growth to strong public-private partnerships, targeted global marketing, and the city's evolving destination offerings.
Dubai's hotel sector recorded an average occupancy of 80.6% in H1 2025, up from 78.7% last year. Occupied room nights grew 4% to 22.24 million, while the average daily rate rose 5% to Dh584.'Heart of the world'
Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan, took to X to praise the milestone, extending "a warm welcome to all our visitors-from the heart of the world - Dubai."
Visitors' nationalities
Among the millions of people who visited Dubai during this period, tourists from Western Europe topped the list, accounting for 22% of the total. They were followed by:
- The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe (15%)
South Asia (15%) GCC (15%)
MENA (11%) North East and South East Asia (9%)
The Americas (7%) Africa (4%)
Australasia (2%)
Dubai's accommodation portfolio expanded with openings such as Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Cheval Maison in Expo City, The Biltmore Hotel Villas, and Vida Dubai Mall, helping the city's open-arms policy to welcome tourists.
Major global campaigns - including “Find Your Story” with Millie Bobby Brown ,“Dubai. That's How You Summer,” and“Dubai, Ready for a Surprise?” with Virat Kohli - also boosted international awareness.
Gastronomy in Dubai continued to shine as well, with the 2025 Michellin Guide Dubai featuring 119 restaurants across 35 cuisines, including the city's first three-starred venues : FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio - the latter becoming the world's first Indian restaurant with three MICHELIN stars. Two Dubai restaurants, Trèsind Studio (No.27) and Orfali Bros (No.37), were also ranked among the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
