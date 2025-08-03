MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 3 - Press ReleaseAugust 3, 2025

Bong Go supports call for the swift implementation of Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act as mentioned in recent SONA

As principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go agreed with the call for the swift implementation of the law as mentioned in President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr's fourth State of the Nation Address.

RA 12076 mandates the construction of permanent evacuation centers in all municipalities and cities.

"Unahin na ng Department of Public Works and Highway itong pagpapatayo ng evacuation centers. Batas naman po ito. Mandato po ito ng batas na maglalagay ng mga evacuation center sa bawat bayan sa buong bansa," Go added.

Senator Go emphasized the vulnerability of the Philippines to climate change and natural hazards.

"Tinukoy ng Asian Development Bank ang Pilipinas bilang most disaster-prone sa Southeast Asia. Mula 2014 hanggang 2023, umabot na sa halos 43 milyong Pilipino ang naapektuhan ng mga kalamidad," Go pointed out.

Go further noted, "When a disaster strikes, the Filipinos, especially the underprivileged, suffer the most."

Senator Go, popularly known as "Mr. Malasakit" because of his compassion for the disadvantaged and marginalized, recounted his personal experiences visiting disaster-stricken areas even before becoming a member of the Senate in 2019.

"Sa kakaikot ko po sa buong bansa, nakita ko po tuwing may bagyo, baha, lindol, putok ng bulkan, nagagamit po ang eskwelahan, mga covered court, mga gym, at naantala po ang pag-aaral ng mga estudyante," Go narrated.

Senator Go further shared, "Wala pong komportable at maayos na evacuation center. Ang iba ay nagkakasakit at iyung iba po ay nauulanan pa habang nandiyan ang bagyo,"

Drawing from these personal experiences, the lawmaker, Go prioritized the provision of a clean, comfortable, and well-equipped evacuation centers with proper sanitation and medical supplies.

In a related development, Senator Go is also pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 173, or the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR), which he refiled in the 20th Congress.

The aim of the proposed DDR is to have a specialized government agency to centralize disaster response and recovery efforts, promoting community adaptation and resilience.

"Ako naman, bilang inyong Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng mga Pilipinong nangangailangan," Go concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.