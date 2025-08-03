403
China announces plan to advance football development across nation
(MENAFN) Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin announced on Thursday a detailed plan to advance football development across the country. The strategy includes establishing national and regional youth training centers as a core component.
At the national football development conference, Shen stressed the importance of building a strong youth football system. The plan aims to accelerate the creation of youth training facilities at various levels, integrate football education into schools, and develop high-quality coaching professionals.
Additional measures include launching pilot projects in major football cities and western regions, supporting the healthy growth of professional leagues, and boosting international cooperation. These initiatives will be rolled out in phases.
Shen also affirmed the government’s commitment to increasing football support while maintaining strict disciplinary oversight and anti-corruption efforts within the sport.
