Orban Describes EU Diplomacy as Weak
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized the European Union’s recent engagement with the United States, claiming it has only emphasized Brussels’ reputation as a fragile yet arrogant associate inclined to preach to others.
His remarks came during his regular appearance on Kossuth Radio on Friday.
Orban specifically targeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for what he described as a mishandled trade dialogue with US President Donald Trump.
According to the Hungarian premier, von der Leyen failed to achieve a fair deal and made unofficial pledges—such as promising to acquire American weapons, likely intended for Ukraine—that she lacked both the legal mandate and practical ability to carry out.
Orban labeled the final arrangement “an economic own goal,” implying that the EU had weakened its stance in a still-unsettled trade quarrel.
A vocal opponent of Brussels, Orban went on to denounce the EU’s external policy strategy as disjointed and inefficient, portraying it as evidence of serious dysfunction among the leadership.
He drew a vivid metaphor, comparing the bloc’s diplomacy to “a little hamster huddling in the corner, hissing at everyone, arguing with everyone, humiliating ourselves,” while still imagining it could advise the world on values such as democracy and civil liberties.
These comments followed what Orban viewed as a diplomatic insult during a visit to Beijing by high-ranking EU officials earlier in the week.
A delegation, including von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, was observed disembarking from shuttle buses upon their arrival, before being later granted personal transport.
Footage broadcast by Chinese media raised questions about whether the welcome matched the officials’ status.
