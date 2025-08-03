403
Clashes Erupt in Syria’s Sweida, Derailing Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Violent confrontations erupted in Syria’s southern Sweida province on Sunday after groups labeled as "outlawed" violated a fragile ceasefire, according to Syrian state media.
Citing a security source, local media reported that these "outlawed groups" — a term typically used by the interim authorities to describe Druze fighters in the largely Druze-populated region — launched attacks on internal security personnel and bombarded several villages in the Sweida countryside earlier in the day.
The assault resulted in the death of one security force member and left several others wounded. The violence broke out amid efforts by Syria’s interim leadership to reestablish order and restore essential services in the conflict-scarred province.
According to the same source, the resurgence of hostilities also blocked humanitarian convoys from reaching civilians in need.
Simultaneously, media reported heightened Israeli air activity across parts of Sweida and the neighboring Daraa province, citing local sources.
The outlet also detailed fierce fighting in Sweida’s western countryside, involving clashes between Druze fighters, Bedouin tribal groups, and government security forces, though no casualty figures were provided.
A ceasefire was declared in Sweida on July 19 by interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa following a surge in sectarian violence and Israeli airstrikes in the region.
The truce stipulated that interim government forces would withdraw, allowing local militias and Druze religious figures to take over responsibility for maintaining peace and order.
In the days leading up to Sunday’s escalation, several humanitarian aid shipments coordinated by UN agencies and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent had reached Sweida, intended to ease widespread shortages of critical supplies and services.
