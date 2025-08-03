403
Lebanese leader demands exclusive control over weapons
(MENAFN) Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Thursday emphasized the need for the Lebanese state to have exclusive control over weapons. He urged all political groups to support the national army as the sole guarantor of the country’s stability and sovereignty.
During a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese army’s establishment, Aoun stated, “There is no guarantee more secure than the arms of the Lebanese Army — an army backed by a state built on institutions, justice, and public interest.”
He also disclosed ongoing negotiations around a U.S.-supported framework aimed at stopping “Israeli aggression” and restoring Lebanon’s authority over its borders.
“A state worthy of its martyrs cannot leave its sovereignty open to compromise,” Aoun said. “All arms must return to the army, and all borders must return to Lebanon.”
