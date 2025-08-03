403
Ukrainian Attacks Target Some Russian Regions
(MENAFN) Several regions across Russia were subjected to a barrage of Ukrainian drone assaults during the night on Saturday, resulting in injuries to at least four civilians and triggering blazes in residential zones, according to regional authorities.
Alexander Gusev, the Governor of Voronezh, stated that roughly 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeted his area.
Air defense systems intercepted many of them over the main city and three neighboring districts.
One home was entirely demolished, while others experienced varying levels of destruction, including shattered windows, broken roofs, and cracked walls.
Fires also broke out in a suburban car workshop and a storage shed.
Gusev noted that two women were taken to a medical facility for treatment, another woman was treated at the scene, and a man residing on the city's outskirts was hospitalized with burn injuries.
In the coastal city of Sochi, a Ukrainian UAV hit a fuel reservoir at an oil depot located in the Adler district.
The strike ignited a significant blaze that was visible throughout the city.
Local leaders confirmed that fire response teams were immediately deployed to contain the inferno, which also damaged surrounding garages.
As a precaution, Sochi Airport has halted all flights temporarily due to the possibility of further drone intrusions.
Additional UAV incidents were recorded in other sections of Krasnodar Krai and in the Bryansk Region, where air defenses successfully neutralized several drones.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred in those locations.
Meanwhile, the territories of Tatarstan, Samara, and Ivanovo have elevated their alert levels in light of ongoing drone risks.
Emergency response measures have been initiated, and residents have been instructed to seek safe shelter.
