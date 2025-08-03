403
Syrian information minister says Israel doesn’t want stable, untied country
(MENAFN) Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mustafa accused Israel of aiming to divide Syria by backing Druze leader Hikmet al-Hajri in Suwayda to establish a canton-style administration in the southern part of the country.
Mustafa told Anadolu that Israel opposes a stable and united Syria, pursuing a policy of keeping the nation fragmented and unstable. He also criticized some internal groups for aligning with Israeli interests due to narrow political agendas.
He explained that a recent ceasefire in Suwayda was achieved through US-led mediation involving several countries, created in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Damascus which opened space for political dialogue. The political solutions in Suwayda, Mustafa said, were those put forward by the Syrian state.
The minister emphasized that the government did not plan a military operation in Suwayda but engaged in discussions over six months with political and armed groups, including Hajri’s faction. Part of the agreement allowed local youth to maintain security.
Mustafa highlighted that escalating tensions between Druze and Bedouin tribes forced the government to choose between intervening or staying neutral, stressing that the military involvement was not premeditated.
The ceasefire, he said, was more than just a formal agreement; it was based on mutual understanding and unfolded in three phases: halting clashes and withdrawing security forces from the city center; removing tribal groups from urban areas and redeploying state forces in rural regions; and addressing essential needs such as fuel, food, and communication repairs.
Though Hajri-affiliated groups initially tried to breach the ceasefire, it stabilized within a few days, Mustafa added.
