Pakistan Rolls Out Red Carpet For Iran President

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- In a significant diplomatic development amid shifting regional dynamics, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday, August 2, for a two-day state visit aimed at revitalising Pakistan-Iran relations and increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion annually.

President Pezeshkian's visit marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between Iran and Pakistan following the recent 12-day war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The region remains tense, but both sides appear committed to charting a new course of cooperation.

Warm Reception in Islamabad and Lahore

President Pezeshkian, accompanied by a high-ranking Iranian delegation, was warmly received at Noor Khan Air Base by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and senior government officials. A 21-gun salute and full state protocol were accorded to the Iranian president upon his arrival.

Before commencing formal engagements in Islamabad, President Pezeshkian made a brief stop in Lahore, where he paid homage at the mausoleum of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, widely revered in Iran for his Persian works and philosophical influence.

In Islamabad, President Pezeshkian held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Sharif and met President Asif Ali Zardari, focusing on boosting economic, defence, and diplomatic cooperation. The Pakistani Foreign Office confirmed that the talks emphasised deepening ties across various sectors, with particular attention to regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration.

Pezeshkian's delegation includes key figures such as Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the discussions.

Defense Dialogue: From Tensions to Trust

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif held talks with his Iranian counterpart Nasirzadeh, where both sides discussed regional security, counter-terrorism, and defence diplomacy.

According to Pakistan's Defence Ministry, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to“strengthen bilateral ties and promote peace and stability in the region.” Minister Asif appreciated Iran's engagement and called for increased defence collaboration to tackle shared security challenges, including instability along the shared, porous border - an area of recent past tensions that saw missile exchanges.

Nasirzadeh, in turn, thanked Pakistan for its warm welcome and emphasised Iran's intent to build a defense relationship grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and trust.

Reviving Economic Ambitions

In his remarks before departing Tehran, President Pezeshkian expressed strong optimism about the future of Pakistan-Iran relations, highlighting the goal of raising the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually. Speaking to Press TV, he emphasised the potential of connecting through Pakistan to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ultimately to Europe via Iran, promoting greater economic integration.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, who also serves as Pakistan's Foreign Minister, met his Iranian counterpart Araghchi. According to state broadcaster PTV, both ministers reaffirmed the need to enhance cooperation in trade, border markets, energy exchange, and regional connectivity.

In Lahore, President Pezeshkian was received by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and both leaders emphasised the importance of Islamic solidarity. Dr Pezeshkian called on Muslim nations to unite in science, industry, and agriculture, stating,“We must share our capabilities and form a united bloc to meet the needs of the Islamic community.”

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's strong condemnation of Israeli aggression against Iran and praised Pakistan's solidarity during the 12-day war, saying unity among Muslim countries could prevent such aggression in the future.

Nawaz Sharif lauded Iran's resilience and defiance against the Israeli aggression.“This resistance was not mere opposition to a regime; it represented a courageous confrontation with global powers,” he stated.“Pakistan is not just a neighbour but a brother to Iran, and we are committed to strengthening our relations in all areas.”

A Renewed Regional Vision

Iran was among the few countries that sought to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan during their brief war in May. Pakistan, meanwhile, stood by Iran diplomatically during the June hostilities with Israel and the US, working alongside Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar to prevent a broader regional war.

President Pezeshkian's visit builds upon the momentum created by the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's trip to Pakistan last year, during which several memoranda of understanding were signed covering trade, health, agriculture, culture, and judicial cooperation.

As the visit continues, observers across the region and beyond are closely watching what may be a pivotal moment for Iran-Pakistan relations - a shift from cautious proximity to strategic partnership.