Israel attacks Lebanon killing four Hezbollah members
(MENAFN) Four members of Hezbollah were killed on Thursday afternoon following a series of Israeli air raids targeting the group’s positions in both eastern and southern Lebanon, according to security sources and statements from Hezbollah.
Security officials confirmed that the casualties occurred during an airstrike on a Hezbollah location along the Jarmaq/Al-Aaishiyah line, within the Jezzine area in southern Lebanon.
In its response, Hezbollah released several statements mourning the loss of its fighters, referring to them as having “rose as martyrs on the path to Jerusalem,” but did not elaborate further on the circumstances of their deaths.
The individuals identified were Hassan Sharif Ghamloush, Ali Mohammad Hammoud, Nassif Al-Abed Bahja, and Hassan Mohammad Al-Hershi.
Reports also indicated that Israeli fighter jets conducted a total of 18 air raids Thursday afternoon, striking Hezbollah-related targets in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region and deep into the country’s southern territories.
