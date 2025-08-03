Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel attacks Lebanon killing four Hezbollah members

Israel attacks Lebanon killing four Hezbollah members


2025-08-03 07:46:20
(MENAFN) Four members of Hezbollah were killed on Thursday afternoon following a series of Israeli air raids targeting the group’s positions in both eastern and southern Lebanon, according to security sources and statements from Hezbollah.

Security officials confirmed that the casualties occurred during an airstrike on a Hezbollah location along the Jarmaq/Al-Aaishiyah line, within the Jezzine area in southern Lebanon.

In its response, Hezbollah released several statements mourning the loss of its fighters, referring to them as having “rose as martyrs on the path to Jerusalem,” but did not elaborate further on the circumstances of their deaths.

The individuals identified were Hassan Sharif Ghamloush, Ali Mohammad Hammoud, Nassif Al-Abed Bahja, and Hassan Mohammad Al-Hershi.

Reports also indicated that Israeli fighter jets conducted a total of 18 air raids Thursday afternoon, striking Hezbollah-related targets in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa region and deep into the country’s southern territories.

MENAFN03082025000045017281ID1109878464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search