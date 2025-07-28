Hush Heads To Pillow Fight Championship 2025 As Headline Presenter

The disruptive sleep company becomes the first bedding brand to partner with a combat sport, blurring the line between comfort and competition. (CNW Group/Sleep Country Canada Inc.)

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hush , the beloved brand known for turning sleep science into luxurious bedding, is making a bold move into the sporting arena. Today, Hush proudly announces it will be the headline presenter of the 2025 Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) - an internationally recognized, fast-growing combat sport that combines playful competition with high-energy entertainment.

As the official presenter, Hush will bring its signature innovative comfort and disruptive brand personality to an unexpected stage, helping redefine how and where consumers experience the power of its pillows. The brand matchup begins August 1 at 10 p.m. ET with "Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship" hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida and airing live on ESPN2, as part of the network's ninth annual ESPN8: The Ocho festivities.

"Partnering with Pillow Fight Championship is as perfect of a fit as a fitted sheet," said Jean Vashisht, VP, Hush. "As a disruptive bedding company that's on a mission to help sleepers achieve their best rest yet by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative design, we're thrilled to introduce a partnership that's just as cutting-edge and playful as Hush."

Pillow Fight Championship, founded in 2020, is known for its mix of athleticism, showmanship, fast-paced action, and as a safe and fun alternative to traditional combat sports. Fans at "Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship" can expect a new level of soft-fueled smackdowns with direct engagement. In addition to the live broadcast, viewers will be treated to all of the exciting highlights and moments from the event on Instagram and TikTok. Select in-arena attendees will receive a Hush pillow case rally towel to cheer on their favorite fighter, further bringing the Hush x PFC partnership to life.

"Pillow Fight Championship is about fun, action-packed competition, and a little bit of chaos - and who better to partner with than Hush, a brand that's redefining the comfort and wellness space," said Steve Williams, founder and CEO of Pillow Fight Championship. "We're thrilled to have Hush on board as we return to The Ocho and bring the world of Professional Pillow Fighting to fans everywhere."

This sponsorship marks a unique moment in brand partnership - a first-of-its-kind alliance between a sleep company and a combat sport . It's a testament to Hush's fearless creativity and commitment to showing up in places traditional bedding brands won't dare.

About Hush

Hush is a sleep and wellness brand that was founded in 2018. The company's product line includes mattresses, blankets, pillows and sleep accessories, aligned with its mission to help sleepers achieve a better night's rest with modern and contemporary solutions to real sleep problems. Hush's famous cooling sheets are crafted from 100% viscose bamboo, a heat and moisture wicking fabric, designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

About Pillow Fight Championship

PFC: Pillow Fight Championship is the world's first professional pillow fighting league featuring professional fighters engaging in intense, fast-paced and all ages-friendly combat, unrivaled by any other professional sports entertainment or fighting organization. However, PFC isn't just for professional fighters. The brand has developed a unique set of rules and regulations to complement its patent-pending and safe combat pillows that allow anyone to participate. Pillow Fight Championship has been credited for being a safe alternative to traditional, violent combat sports and for its cardiovascular and benefits.

