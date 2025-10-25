Dubai: Woman To Pay Dh15,000 After Stealing Gold Necklace

A European woman has been convicted of shoplifting at a Dubai gold jewellery store and ordered to pay a total of Dh15,000 after being caught on surveillance cameras taking a necklace worth Dh10,000.

The Dubai Misdemeanours and Violations Court ordered the woman to pay a Dh5,000 fine and an additional Dh10,000 to compensate the store for the stolen item.

The incident occurred in March this year, when a store salesman noticed the disappearance of the necklace shortly after the suspect's visit. Surveillance footage later revealed the woman placing the item in her handbag before hurriedly leaving the shop.

Police identified the suspect through her vehicle and apprehended her. During questioning, the woman admitted taking the necklace but claimed she did not intend to steal it, saying she had just received news of her sister's death and was emotionally distressed.

Her defence lawyer argued for leniency, but the court ruled that the evidence clearly demonstrated intent to steal. The judge highlighted that“the defendant's conduct and the surrounding circumstances indicate full awareness of her actions.”