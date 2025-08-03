403
Ex-NBA star, suspected Israeli crime figure detained over claims of illegal gambling business
(MENAFN) Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and five others, including an alleged Israeli organized crime figure, have been arrested on federal charges related to running a “high-stakes” illegal gambling operation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Arenas, 43, also known by his nickname “Agent Zero,” faces charges of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and lying to federal investigators, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said.
The other defendants—Yevgeni Gershman (a suspected Israeli crime figure), Evgenni Tourevski, Allan Austria, Yarin Cohen, and Ievgen Krachun—are all charged with conspiracy and operating an illegal gambling enterprise.
According to the indictment, Arenas rented out his Encino home for high-stakes illegal poker events. Arthur Kats organized the setup, recruited co-conspirators, and managed rent payments on Arenas’ behalf.
Gershman allegedly hired women to serve drinks, give massages, and provide companionship for tips during the games, taking a cut of their earnings. The events also employed chefs, valets, and armed guards.
Gershman faces additional charges, including marriage fraud and lying on immigration paperwork, stemming from a 2022 sham marriage with Valentina Cojocari aimed at obtaining U.S. residency.
If convicted, each defendant could face up to five years in federal prison per charge.
