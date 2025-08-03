403
Trump Describes Russiagate Hoax as “Totally Undisputed”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the ‘Russiagate’ inquiry into supposed connections between his 2016 campaign and the Kremlin, labeling it a “totally undisputed” deception and “the biggest scandal in American History.”
He urged that those responsible should face accountability.
These remarks followed the release of newly declassified documents that seemingly reveal a coordinated initiative by senior officials from the Obama administration—allegedly led by President Obama himself—to politicize intelligence that had been dismissed and wrongly accuse Trump of collaborating with Moscow.
Taking to Truth Social on Friday, Trump stated: “THE FACTS ARE ALL THERE, IN BLACK AND WHITE.”
He further declared: “The perpetrators of this CRIME must pay a big price. This can never be allowed to happen in our Country again!”
On Thursday, Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a Republican from Iowa, published an annex to special counsel John Durham’s 2023 report on Russiagate.
Grassley asserted the document reveals the “weaponization” of the FBI during the Obama era and attempts to undermine Trump’s presidency.
The annex details an alleged strategy from the Hillary Clinton campaign to concoct Trump-Russia links—allegations that US intelligence had dismissed but were reportedly magnified by political operatives and factions within the FBI.
It also disclosed that the FBI received intelligence about confidential conversations involving then-Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and figures connected to George Soros, discussing a plan to discredit Trump through purported associations with the “Russian Mafia.”
Despite this, no action was taken.
