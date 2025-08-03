Irinjalakuda Diocese In Kerala Rebukes Archbishop Pamplany For Praising Centre Over Nuns' Release
Bishop Mar Pauly Kannookadan, head of the Irinjalakuda Diocese, made it clear that only authorised Church leadership is empowered to express the official position of the Church.
"Only Church heads are entitled to state the Church's stand. Individual opinions do not reflect the official view," the bishop said, implicitly criticising Pamplany's public endorsement of the Centre.
Pamplany had on Saturday told the media that the Central government made "genuine efforts" to ensure the release of the nuns and took a veiled swipe at the Chhattisgarh government for allegedly obstructing the process.
Contradicting that position, the Irinjalakuda Diocese issued a pastoral letter on Sunday during Mass in all churches under its jurisdiction, strongly criticising both the Central and Chhattisgarh governments. The letter expressed deep disappointment over the arrest of the nuns and slammed the Centre for its silence, despite widespread protests across the country and in Parliament.
The pastoral letter stated that although the nuns were eligible for bail, they were entangled in unwarranted legal complications.
"The bail granted to the nuns is not a relief but comes with stringent conditions. The charges must be withdrawn, and the charge sheet quashed," Bishop Kannookadan demanded.
The diocese also called for legal action against right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, which was behind the original complaint. The Bishop further urged the Centre to curb the activities of such extremist groups and take action against the train ticket examiner allegedly involved in the incident.
Sisters Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis were arrested by railway police at Durg station on July 25, along with Sukaman Mandavi, following a complaint from a Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of trafficking and forcibly converting three tribal girls. The nuns were released nine days later after securing bail from a special NIA court.
A protest rally is scheduled to take place in Chalakudy on Sunday evening as part of the diocese's continued demonstrations against what it termed an "unjust and communal" targeting of the Church.
